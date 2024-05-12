Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $631,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,667,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Caterpillar by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CAT opened at $354.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.60 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

