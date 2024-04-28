Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Kornit Digital Stock Performance
Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kornit Digital
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.