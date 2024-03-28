Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 365 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,101,000 after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $260.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.01. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

