CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.49 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CVD Equipment
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.