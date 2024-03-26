Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $812,000 Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Aptiv by 350.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,896,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,121,000 after buying an additional 747,666 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.59. 2,180,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

