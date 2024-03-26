Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.85.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $163.50. 1,309,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.79 and its 200 day moving average is $157.14. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

