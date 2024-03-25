Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 14,087,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 53,907,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

