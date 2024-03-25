CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.80 and last traded at $71.42. Approximately 300,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,992,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

