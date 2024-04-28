Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.980-3.180 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.98-3.18 EPS.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE POR opened at $42.80 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 39.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

