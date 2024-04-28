AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.6 billion. AbbVie also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.13-$11.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.43.

Shares of ABBV opened at $159.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.82. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

