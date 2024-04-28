Short Interest in PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Expands By 211.1%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PTBRY opened at $15.94 on Friday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.6653 dividend. This is a positive change from PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.