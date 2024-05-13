Analyzing SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) & Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 66.57% 59.35% 57.08% SilverBow Resources 24.41% 16.48% 7.66%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $163.80 million 7.93 $110.39 million $2.57 12.61 SilverBow Resources $652.36 million 1.28 $297.72 million $7.40 4.42

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and SilverBow Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dorchester Minerals and SilverBow Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverBow Resources 0 3 4 0 2.57

SilverBow Resources has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.57%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Dorchester Minerals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

