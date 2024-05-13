Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$88.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.57.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of SJ opened at C$79.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$57.56 and a twelve month high of C$85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.44.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 5.7169407 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford bought 1,300 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,407.00. In related news, Director Simon Pelletier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$73.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,290.00. Also, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,407.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $251,922. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Featured Stories

