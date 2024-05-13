Head to Head Contrast: Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) vs. Its Peers

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) is one of 1,001 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Protagenic Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Protagenic Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -101.81% -82.18% Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors -2,874.27% -251.11% -30.55%

Risk & Volatility

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

8.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Protagenic Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors 6425 18790 44807 922 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 86.67%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Protagenic Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -$5.00 million -1.17 Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors $1.67 billion $146.43 million -3.02

Protagenic Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics. Protagenic Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Protagenic Therapeutics rivals beat Protagenic Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.