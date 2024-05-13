Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EFX. National Bankshares raised shares of Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Enerflex from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.94.

Enerflex Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$6.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.44 and a 12 month high of C$11.03. The stock has a market cap of C$836.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.94.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. Research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.5247718 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.11%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

