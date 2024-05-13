Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.79.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

ZZZ stock opened at C$26.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$21.31 and a twelve month high of C$30.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.40. The company has a market cap of C$876.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$255.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$247.85 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3407534 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Sleep Country Canada

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

