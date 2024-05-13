Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

AXTA stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

