Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.62. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

