TD Securities Lowers Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$12.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.43.

WDO stock opened at C$11.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.33 and a twelve month high of C$11.55.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$102.22 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.5598886 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

