Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.17.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. National Bankshares increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

Aecon Group Price Performance

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. In related news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$37,191.30. Also, Director Stuart Lee purchased 7,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$17.12 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.06.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.9001593 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

