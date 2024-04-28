Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Consumers Bancorp stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. Consumers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

Consumers Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.