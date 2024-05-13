8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives $3.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $36,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 32,289 shares of company stock worth $81,979 in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 494.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $319.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.46.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

