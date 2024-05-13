FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $71.88 Average PT from Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FMC by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $111.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

