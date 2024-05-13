Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.50.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$29.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$27.52 and a twelve month high of C$37.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Spin Master had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of C$684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 2.8990099 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insider Activity at Spin Master

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$48,312.25. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

