Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after buying an additional 18,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

