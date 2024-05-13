TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,311.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and have sold 59,088 shares valued at $69,841,110. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,310.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,225.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,092.27. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $768.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,330.82.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

