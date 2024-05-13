Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.12.

AC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$18.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.04 and a 52 week high of C$26.04. The firm has a market cap of C$6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.9024768 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,823.37. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

