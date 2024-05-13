Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,267,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $195,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Further Reading

