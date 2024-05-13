Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.69.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.
Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies
Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance
NYSE:MMC opened at $205.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $171.47 and a 52 week high of $209.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.
About Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.
Featured Articles
