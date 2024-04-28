Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96, reports. The company had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. Boston Beer updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-11.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-11.000 EPS.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $283.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.44. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $274.78 and a 1 year high of $395.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAM. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.21.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 205.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Articles

