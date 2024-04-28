Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Up 224.2% in April

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, an increase of 224.2% from the March 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Longeveron Trading Up 4.8 %
LGVN stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Longeveron has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $44.00.
Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 3,020.17%. Analysts predict that Longeveron will post -8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.31% of Longeveron at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.
