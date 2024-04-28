American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lifted by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,182 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in American Express were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $235.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $240.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.74.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,920 shares of company stock valued at $45,804,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

