TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.800 EPS.

TriNet Group Stock Down 16.6 %

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $105.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. Analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $539,257.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,097.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,052 shares of company stock worth $3,837,142. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

