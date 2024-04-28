Golden State Equity Partners Sells 516 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $179.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

