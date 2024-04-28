Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Pinnacle West Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 71.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PNW. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.