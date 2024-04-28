Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.
Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Pinnacle West Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 71.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.
Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance
Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.
