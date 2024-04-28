Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. Snap updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.13. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $1,340,853.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,540,852 shares in the company, valued at $39,409,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,482 shares of company stock worth $5,284,091. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 75.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 191,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 13.2% in the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 24.2% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

