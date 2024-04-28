Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 5,154 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $108.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

