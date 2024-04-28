Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $780,522.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,619.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at $572,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.