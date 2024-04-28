Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, an increase of 143.4% from the March 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,391,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Investview Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:INVU opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Investview has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
Investview Company Profile
