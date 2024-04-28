Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, an increase of 143.4% from the March 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,391,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Investview Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:INVU opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Investview has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Get Investview alerts:

Investview Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company's services include market research, analysis, education regarding equities, and tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency.

Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.