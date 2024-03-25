Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 0.3%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.61. 3,246,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 12,554,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ET

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addis & Hill Inc acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.