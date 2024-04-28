Bank OZK Has $284,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank OZK trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,886,000 after buying an additional 486,952 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,751,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,587,000 after buying an additional 192,631 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,496,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,850,000 after buying an additional 30,501 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE C traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,364,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,990,358. The company has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.