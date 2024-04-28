Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 1,853 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 95,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $240.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.