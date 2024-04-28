Core Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 681 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.3% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.78. 3,238,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,240. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.00. The firm has a market cap of $377.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

