Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 1.3%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.78 and last traded at $115.00. 4,850,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 18,525,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $455.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average of $105.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Ariston Services Group bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

