Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Tesla by 94.5% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.70.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $168.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $536.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

