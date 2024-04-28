2,509 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,107 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IVV traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $510.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,026,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $514.07 and its 200-day moving average is $481.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

