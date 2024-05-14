Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Avista from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Avista from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:AVA opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,988,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter valued at about $14,197,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avista by 49.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,179,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 390,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,822,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,987,000 after purchasing an additional 303,581 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

