IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 20.29%.
IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance
IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.77. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.
IZEA Worldwide Company Profile
IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.
