Earlyworks Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, May 16th (NASDAQ:ELWS)

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, May 16th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, May 16th.
Earlyworks Stock Performance
NASDAQ ELWS opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Earlyworks has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $4.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.
About Earlyworks
