Richtech Robotics Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:RR)

Richtech Robotics’ (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 15th. Richtech Robotics had issued 2,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $10,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Richtech Robotics Stock Performance
RR stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48. Richtech Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter.
About Richtech Robotics
Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.
